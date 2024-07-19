In 2014, Peter went to his optometrist for a regular check and was referred to specialist Dr Brian Kent-Smith for further treatment.

Initially, he needed cataract surgery, but soon after the surgery was completed, he was diagnosed with macular degeneration in both eyes.

He had not noticed the deterioration in his sight because it was so gradual.

“I was told at the back of your eye are tiny little blood veins and they start leaking - if that’s not stopped, you go blind.”

Peter started treatment in both eyes straight away but unfortunately lost the sight in his right eye.

However, the sight in his left eye has been saved by continuing treatment and he is grateful for the ability to see.

“If I hadn’t gone to that optometrist when I did and hadn’t received treatment from Brian [Kent-Smith] and his team, I have no doubt that I would be blind today.”

A large veggie garden, filled with items grown from seed, is evidence of Peter Copeman's independence, thanks to his vision being saved by a simple eye test. Photo / Michael Cunningham

The retired dairy farmer and engraver enjoys having his own place in Ruakākā, but his daughter, son and grandsons are close enough to help out with housework, cooking and lawnmowing.

While he is restricted by the lung condition chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), Peter enjoys a daily walk, daily gardening, plus reading and watching telly.

Other adventures include travelling with his daughter to visiting his great-grandchildren.

Peter’s story is not an isolated one: Macular degeneration is the leading cause of blindness in New Zealand, affecting at least one in seven people over 50.

Macular Degeneration NZ is organising a free public seminar in Whangārei on the condition, with a talk by Kent-Smith on treatments, how to reduce the risks and the best way to manage the disease.

The event will include displays of low-vision aids and information packs available to take home.

The seminar will be held on Saturday, August 3, from 10am to 11.30am at Barge Showgrounds Events Centre in Maunu.

Go to mdnz.org.nz/public-seminars email info@mdnz.org.nz or phone 0800-622-852 to register.

