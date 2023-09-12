This image shows how a person living with macular degeneration would see the scene.

A national charity is warning of the importance of acting quickly if vision problems pop up.

Macular Degeneration New Zealand (MDNZ) is a charitable trust aiming to reduce the number of people living with the eye condition and to lessen the impact on their lives.

Macular degeneration (MD) affects the central vision and this affects a person’s ability to drive, read, watch television, undertake hobbies requiring fine work, access websites and even recognise faces.

The chronic eye disease is the leading cause of blindness in New Zealand.

One in seven people aged over 50 have some evidence of it, increasing to 1 in 4 people over 80.

This means that MD is three times more prevalent than dementia and about half as prevalent as diabetes.

It is estimated the number of people with the disease will increase by 70 per cent by 2030.

Many people dismiss the early warning signs as a normal part of the ageing process because they don’t know what to look for.

Loss of vision affects people’s lifestyle and is associated with risks such as falls, fractures, depression and earlier admission to nursing homes.

However, there are ways to reduce the severity of macular degeneration and even to treat some forms.

For Murray Matuschka, a Taupō deer farmer and artist, treatment has been vital.

Matuschka made an appointment with his optometrist when he noticed that his left eye seemed “duller” than his right.

Optometrist Ross Gordon detected evidence of macular degeneration.

Matuschka was promptly referred to Rotorua Eye Clinic, where he was diagnosed with wet macular degeneration, a form of the disease that can cause rapid deterioration of central vision if left untreated.

Treatment for this form of MD involved injections into his eye every six to eight weeks. “It sounds horrific but it’s not as bad as you think,” Matuschka said.

He built up such a rapport with ophthalmologist Malcolm Carey that eventually he even looked forward to his visits.

Matuschka’s professional life and hobbies both depended on his vision.

In his time, he has farmed herds of sika and red deer, Himalayan thar, rare Indian blackbuck antelope and even a pair of zebras.

He is also a talented artist, painting deer and landscapes, and producing about 50 life-sized animal sculptures in bronze and cement.

Early intervention prevented him from losing his sight and allowed him to continue with his farming and artwork.

While his MD causes some challenges in painting finer details, he has developed techniques to continue doing what he loves.

“After painting hundreds of stag antlers, I find to get them both the same is hard due to MD.”

Matuschka’s eyesight has improved since having the injections and he is grateful for an early diagnosis and treatment.

He credited specialists Gordon and Carey as having “turned my life around”.

MDNZ is encouraging others to learn about the signs of the disease and what they can do if they have concerns.

A free public seminar in Taupō will be held on October 7 at the Suncourt Hotel from 10am-11.30am.

Ophthalmologist Malcolm Naudé will present information about MD and its treatments, how to reduce the risks and manage the disease.

There will also be displays of low-vision aids, and information packs will be available.

To register to attend the seminar, phone 0800 MACULA (622 852) or email info@mdnz.org.nz