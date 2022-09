Police received reports of an explosive device in Tikipunga this morning. Photo / NZME

An explosive device has reportedly been found at a quarry site in Whangārei.

The area on Kiripaka Rd, Tikipunga, has been evacuated by police as a precaution today.

The New Zealand Defence Force Explosive Ordnance Disposal unit is on its way from Auckland, police said.

Police advised members of the public to avoid the area until the situation has been resolved.

More to come.