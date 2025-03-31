More than 5000 people from across the rohe attended the biennial three-day festival, held at Ōtiria Marae, near Moerewa, from Friday to Sunday.
The festival is described as “a celebration of all things Ngāti Hine” and Tipene said the weekend was a wonderful way of highlighting the iwi and its mahi and culture.
“It was a really great weekend. To see our kuia and kaumatua, our parents and our rangatahi enjoying and celebrating their culture was just fantastic. It went really well, not only for our organising committee, but the thousands of people who came along to enjoy what Ngāti Hine is all about.”
Tipene said it was powerful to see so many of Mahanga’s whānau, including his wife Sharon, friends and former students attend the tribute.
He said Mahanga was an amazing man who had so much mana and respect, not only within Ngāti Hine, but throughout Māoridom with his kapa haka expertise.
“All those [students] had so much aroha and respect for Henare. He was a tough tutor, and they were bit scared of him, but they know that they needed to have that discipline to be good at kapa haka. And they showed that respect for him.”
The event ended with a discussion panel involving MPs Grant McCallum (National, Northland), Marama Davidson (Green Party co-leader) Willow-Jean Prime (Labour list) and Mariameno Kapa-Kingi (Te Pāti Māori, Te Tai Tokerau).
Te Āhuareka o Ngāti Hine Festival started in 2008 and has been used as a vehicle to showcase, celebrate and preserve te reo and tikanga of Ngāti Hine. The kaupapa or theme for this festival is: “Ka kakati te namu”. This saying comes from Te Tangi a Kawiti, first uttered in the days immediately after the withdrawal from Te Ruapekapeka Pa on January 11, 1846.
It is said that while the defenders of Te Ruapekapeka, withdrew, were resting and convalescing at Pukepoto, a small hill in the area now known as Glenbervie, Kawiti gathered his loyal warriors and addressed them in the dawn of the early morning.
Over the years, the festival has attracted thousands of attendees with its lively, thought-provoking tautohetohe debates, kapa haka, kai, stage entertainment, mahi tuna, tamariki activities and art exhibitions.