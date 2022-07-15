Two bombs at once means twice the splash at the inaugural Far Far North Bomb Comp at Pukenui earlier this year. Photo / Peter de Graaf

A veteran bomb comp judge says lots of practice and finely-tuned technique — not necessarily physical bulk — will be the key to victory in today's Manu Masters contest.

The action in one of the final events of the Bay of Islands Matariki Festival is due to kick off on Russell wharf at 10.30am.

Forty registered entrants and a few celebrity guests will compete for cash prizes awarded in splash, style and wairua/spirit categories, as well the coveted overall Manu Master title.



Arron "AC" Cowie, who judged the Pukenui and Te Hapua bomb comps earlier this year, said his top tip was to choose a more obscure style such as the gorilla bomb, the staple bomb or the coffin bomb.

"Everyone does the manu but if you do something else and practise it, perfect it, you're in with a chance. Bulk is handy but, as we saw at Pukenui and Te Hapua, it isn't necessarily the biggest person that wins. There's a lot of technique to it."

The Pukenui winner was athletic but by no means big.

"Admittedly the Te Hapua winner bulked his way to victory but he had good technique too."

Parker Ashley, 15, of Ahipara, backflips his way to victory in the inaugural Far Far North Bomb Comp at Pukenui. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Cowie said holding the comp in winter would show who the really dedicated bombers were.

The sport's core appeal was it didn't involve being on a device or watching TV.

"It's outside, it's in nature, it can be annoying to other people — sometimes that's a plus — and it's all about freedom and expression. Then there's the big splash. In the end that's what makes a good bomb."

A competitor hits the water with a perfectly executed manu during the inaugural Far Far North Bomb Comp at Pukenui. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Manu Masters organiser Jackie Sanders said many Russell residents had registered for the event, as had top chefs Rewi "Hangi Master" Spraggon and Grant Kitchen.

Both were in town for the Tohunga Tumau Māori culinary experience at the Duke of Marlborough later today.

Kitchen, now the president of the New Zealand Chefs Association, was a "mega manu master" who was previously a champion swimmer and lifesaver.

Remarkably, after weeks of rain, the sun was out in Russell yesterday with more of the same predicted for today, Sanders said.

The contest would run until 12.30pm. A bomb platform had been constructed on Russell wharf with good views from the beach.

A contestant gets horizontal in Te Hapua's bomb comp earlier this year. Photo / Viki Brown

Paihia Dive's Craig Johnston, who will provide the safety divers, said the water temperature at Russell yesterday was 16C.

It was likely to be slightly cooler today — possibly nudging 15C — due to large volumes of fresh water from recent heavy rain.

A month ago the water in the Bay of Islands was still 18C but it had cooled markedly in recent weeks. The temperature typically peaked at 22C in late summer.



One of the winners and crowd favourites at the Te Hapua bomb comp was 69-year-old Bob "The Bomber" Abraham.

Organiser Sharon Norman said he had spent weeks telling everyone in Te Hapua they had to enter, "because if he could do it, they could too".