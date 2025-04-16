“It will still be raining, but the wind conditions are going to be much calmer.”
Northeasterly gale winds were expected to generate large waves onto the Northland coastline as well.
MetService earlier on Wednesday warned that swells of 5-6m with additional large wind-driven waves could cause coastal inundation and erosion.
Flights in and out of Whangārei could be disrupted today.
Several were cancelled yesterday due to low visibility.
Whangārei District Airport manager Mike Chubb said Air New Zealand would communicate with passengers as best it could and resume operations if conditions improved.
A Civil Defence Northland spokesman said the group was liaising with local councils, emergency services, contractors, lines companies, and partner agencies to make preparations and be ready to respond.
He encouraged people to keep up to date with the forecast, drive to the conditions, and gather supplies in case of further outages today.
Power outages impacted homes and businesses in the Far North and Whangārei areas yesterday, with some 1740 customers without power in Whangārei and Kaipara.
Fire and Emergency New Zealand crews were kept busy when several trees disrupted traffic on roads, including on State Highway 1 near Waipu and in Kensington earlier in the day.