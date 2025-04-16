On top of what had already fallen, an additional 100-150mm of rain was expected to fall last night and into this morning.

Mhlongo said there was a risk of thunderstorms as well, which would increase the chances of surface flooding.

Good Friday will likely still be wet in Northland, but the system would be “much less” than what was expected today.

People wanting to spend Saturday outdoors for Easter would have to look out for showers, he said.

“It will still be raining, but the wind conditions are going to be much calmer.”

Debris on the ground from high tide earlier in the day on Wednesday at Kissing Point in Whangārei. Photo / Denise Piper

Northeasterly gale winds were expected to generate large waves onto the Northland coastline as well.

MetService earlier on Wednesday warned that swells of 5-6m with additional large wind-driven waves could cause coastal inundation and erosion.

Flights in and out of Whangārei could be disrupted today.

Several were cancelled yesterday due to low visibility.

Whangārei District Airport manager Mike Chubb said Air New Zealand would communicate with passengers as best it could and resume operations if conditions improved.

A concrete yacht moored in Totora North sank as Cyclone Tam approached New Zealand on Wednesday. The yacht was likely semi-abandoned according to local Coastguard. Photo / Harlan Cox

A Civil Defence Northland spokesman said the group was liaising with local councils, emergency services, contractors, lines companies, and partner agencies to make preparations and be ready to respond.

He encouraged people to keep up to date with the forecast, drive to the conditions, and gather supplies in case of further outages today.

Power outages impacted homes and businesses in the Far North and Whangārei areas yesterday, with some 1740 customers without power in Whangārei and Kaipara.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand crews were kept busy when several trees disrupted traffic on roads, including on State Highway 1 near Waipu and in Kensington earlier in the day.

State Highway 1 was also delayed at Mata near Salmon Road after a tree blocked both lanes.

A police spokesman said no one was injured when the tree came down.

“Police continue to urge caution on the roading network over the coming days with the current weather conditions.”

Whangaroa Coastguard president Chris Wilkins advised people on vessels to find a well-sheltered anchorage and “hunker down”.

An old yacht appeared to be the victim of disruptive conditions yesterday as it was spotted underwater in Totara North.

Wilkins believed the vessel was likely abandoned, one of a few in the Whangaroa Harbour, he said.

Brodie Stone covers crime and emergency for the Northern Advocate. She has spent most of her life in Whangārei and is passionate about delving into issues that matter to Northlanders and beyond.