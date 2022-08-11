A Northlander has succeeded in getting consents to set up a commercial gym on his premises in Mangawhai. Photo / Supplied

After several discussions and some court-assisted mediation, a Northlander has secured consent to run a commercial gymnasium from his premises - with a number of conditions.

Patrick Cullinan applied to the Kaipara District Council for land use consent to operate a business processing and storing firewood for delivery, a workshop and storage facility for a local concrete foundation and fence hire business and a gym.

His property on Moir St, Mangawhai, is zoned rural land.

All consents were granted except for the gym.

He appealed to the Environment Court against the council's decision, seeking consent for the gym subject to conditions.

Both parties eventually reached agreement on proposed conditions to ensure the gym was of appropriate size and scale and that adverse effects are properly managed.

No other parties gave notice of an intention to become a party to the appeal.

Cullinan did not wish to comment on the court decision.

Under the consent, the maximum membership of the gym will be no more than 100 and it should not be occupied by more than 25 members at one time so that its intensity is controlled and any adverse effects from noise and traffic on neighbouring properties will be no more than minor.

There should be no organised classes and the roller door of the gym is not to be opened between 7pm and 7am.

No amplified music should be played other than a TV set and other conditions as stipulated in the council's engineering standards and the Building Act 2004.

Within one month of the consent decision, Cullinan is to submit to council approval from Fire and Emergency NZ fire safety measures for commercial activities.