A person has moderate injuries after reportedly being trapped in a digger. Photo / Supplied

Emergency services have helped free a person trapped in a forestry digger in Kawakawa.

The alarm was raised with St John shortly after 2pm and an ambulance dispatched to the scene on Paihia Rd.

Due to the remote location police were also called in to support paramedics.

Police confirmed a rescue chopper had also been sent to the remote site, in the middle of a forestry block.

Kawakawa fire chief Wayne Martin said the brigade had been called out to help free the person and were still onsite.

He did not know how the accident happened.

Details about what took place remain scarce but the Advocate understands the patient is in a moderate condition and will most likely be taken to hospital.

No further information is currently available.