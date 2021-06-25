Emergency services called to collapsed man in central Whangārei

Emergency services were able to assist a man during a medical event on Cameron St, Whangārei. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Emergency services were able to assist a man during a medical event on Cameron St, Whangārei. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Emergency services rushed to the aid of a man suffering a suspected cardiac arrest in central Whangārei around 2pm.

Officers from Whangārei's community patrol, CitySafe, went to the man's aid near the intersection of Cameron St and John St while they waited for paramedics to arrive.

Crews from the Whangārei Fire Station were also at the scene assisting ambulance staff and controlling traffic.

Senior Sergeant Brian Swann of Northland police said the man was reported as conscious and able to speak at their last update.

He said the incident was a good reminder for people to know the location of their nearest AED which can be found by visiting aedlocations.co.nz/.

St John clinical director Dr Tony Smith had previously told the Advocate more public awareness needed to be raised around the importance of bystander CPR and use of defibrillators.

"Bystanders can save lives by starting CPR, as early intervention can double the chance of survival.

"Everyone can learn CPR and using a defibrillator is simple - if you know how to use a cellphone, you can save a life."