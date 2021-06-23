Maungaturoto car crash: Woman dead after ute and car collide

One died in the Whangārei car crash on SH12. Stock photo / Bevan Conley.

A Northland woman died after a car crash in Maungaturoto ast night.

The woman's car and a ute collided at 11.22 pm, just 200 metres from the intersection of State Highways 1 and 12.

Both drivers were trapped under their vehicles and were lifted out with the help of fire and emergency services.

The woman suffered critical injuries and was flown by helicopter to Auckland hospital. She died before arriving.

The ute driver was taken to Whangarei Hospital. He is conscious and responding, so the police believe he is out of danger.

Both the drivers were Northland residents.

Whangarei police said the dead woman was returning from work and alcohol was not a factor in her case. However, medical reports are yet to be obtained and police investigations are under way.

A nearby resident told the Northern Advocate he did not hear the crash but saw lights outside his home last night and this morning.