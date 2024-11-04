Advertisement
Emergency services attending scene of crash on Whangārei Heads Road

Brodie Stone
By
Multimedia Journalist·Northern Advocate·
Emergency services are attending the scene of a two-vehicle crash in Parua Bay.

Motorists have been advised to expect delays around Parua Bay near Whangārei after a crash involving a truck and car.

Three people received minor to moderate injuries after it appeared the vehicles collided on Whangārei Heads Road, a police spokesperson said.

The crash was reported about 11.47am.

“Motorists can expect some delays while the scene is cleared.”

Brodie Stone is an education and general news reporter at the Advocate. Brodie has spent most of her life in Whangārei and is passionate about delving into issues that matter to Northlanders and beyond.

