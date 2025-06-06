“It was just by sheer luck that we managed to find that [probable] cause.”

Bain said the fire was not suspicious, which is likely to be welcome news to those with a close connection to the landmark.

Firefighters working to extinguish the blaze on the Tui on Wednesday morning. Photo / Derek Gerritsen

The three-masted ship had sat next to Te Tii Marae in Paihia since it opened as Kelly Tarlton’s Shipwreck Museum in 1970.

The marine adventurer’s daughter, Fiona Tarlton, shared with the Northern Advocate her memories of the Tui, including her first job and even her wedding.

She said her father would have been “crushed” to see the Tui go up in flames.

“He would have a very heavy heart.”

For 33 years, it was owned by the Tarlton family before it was sold to a couple to be turned into a cafe.

The Tui had been derelict for several years, but plans were in place to transform it into a marine education centre. Photo / Jenny Ling

Over time, it was a restaurant and, for a while, a fish and chip spot known as Shippey’s.

After Shippey’s closed in 2014, the vessel sat idle until TriOceans came on board with hopes of turning the Tui into a marine education centre.

Wednesday’s fire dashed those hopes, which owners Cat and Thibaud Guerin said were “10 years in the making”.

Cat described the fire as “history lost”.

The ship had to be demolished for safety reasons. Containment booms were placed around the fire site to stop ash and other debris from entering the harbour.

At the fire’s peak, seven crews from Paihia, Kerikeri, Kawakawa and Whangārei were at the scene.

A blessing by Ngāti Kawa at the site of the fire is planned for tomorrow at 5am.

