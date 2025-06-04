Advertisement
Home / Northern Advocate

The Tui blaze: Daughter of famed explorer Kelly Tarlton reflects on vessel’s rich history

Brodie Stone
By
Multimedia Journalist·Northern Advocate·
5 mins to read

The iconic Tui sat derelict in recent years but plans were in place to transform her into a marine education centre. Photo / Jenny Ling

The daughter of famed underwater explorer, treasure hunter and marine conservationist Kelly Tarlton says the historic vessel destroyed in today’s fire was like a first home.

Fiona Tarlton was devastated to wake to the news The Tui had gone up in flames by the Waitangi Bridge in Paihia.

