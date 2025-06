Listening to articles is free for open-access content—explore other articles or learn more about text-to-speech.

Crews received multiple calls just after 4am.

Firefighters are working to extinguish a blaze on a historic ship by the Waitangi Bridge in Paihia.

Four crews responded to the fire on The Tui at 4am and two further crews have been sent, Fire and Emergency NZ said.

The timber ship is fully ablaze and is already significantly damaged.

There were no people on board overnight and the cause is not yet known, Fire and Emergency NZ said.