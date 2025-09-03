Advertisement
Election signs flood streets as local elections approach - John Williamson

John Williamson
By
Northern Advocate columnist
5 mins to read

Roadside signs provide a means of name recognition for when we all get our voting papers later this month. Photo / NZME

Opinion by John Williamson
John Williamson is chairman of Roadsafe Northland and Northland Road Safety Trust.
If you weren’t already aware that there is a local government election under way, then just by driving around seeing the number of election signs, should remind you about the current democratic process.

For many people these signs represent visual pollution, and we reconcile ourselves that before polling day on

