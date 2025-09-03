They are a relatively cost-effective way of getting a name out there and they work 24/7.

Maintaining your signs also keeps you engaged with the process and they can be a great way of engaging any voluntary help.

But do they actually work at improving your chances of being elected?

A research study done by Columbia University in 2015 indicated that political signs can make a 1 to 2% difference in election outcomes.

They could make the difference in a tight electoral race. As well, there was an interesting study done by Vanderbilt University in 2011, whereby yard signs for a fictitious candidate called “Ben Griffin” were planted on lawns on a well-trafficked street near a school.

A survey was mailed out a few days later by the school’s PTA, asking respondents to list their choices for the at-large electoral seat.

Five real candidates with full campaigns were listed with the fictitious “Ben Griffin”. Incredibly nearly a quarter of respondents listed “Ben Griffin” amongst their top three picks.

The study concluded that having some sense of name recognition after seeing multiple signs, conveys a sense of viability and electability, to the voting public.

While in Whangārei, there are no particular rules about the number of signs you can have, there are rules about where they can go.

Specifically, that they do not affect traffic safety by obstructing views on corners, intersections and at traffic signals.

They can’t be distracting with flashing lights or reflective materials, and, if you have a sign on your vehicle, you can’t park the vehicle somewhere, just to display the sign.

Putting out your signs is one thing, getting elected however, usually involves having credible and sincere information about your ability and purpose, in front of voters when they fill out their preferences.

Local government in Northland is somewhat unique in that we rarely promote a political affiliation or collective team approach. Northland electors vote for the person and not the party.

As it happens, what you get is a conglomerate of people who have put their hands up, got elected and are now thrown together to achieve some common purpose as well as the combination of promises they have individually made, in order to get elected.

This could be like herding cats, while the council staff look on all knowingly, because they know what you really need to do to get things done, and how things work around here.

Just to be clear I was elected for three terms to Whangārei District Council, the last concluded nine years ago.

I am familiar with the bright-eyed, bushy-tailed, enthusiasm of a newly elected councillor, and then learning pretty quickly that getting things done depends on collaboration, focus, drive, a good deal of common sense, and treating all council colleagues and staff with the respect they deserve.

But experience counts in knowing how the legislation, bylaws, various plans and past history have worked together to get the district to where it is now.

In this context I do have to question how some experienced councillors could now be promising, an independent rates review, when they have been responsible for deciding the current rating level that we all endure.

Taking out cost though, must be driven by councillors and not by staff.

Experience also means understanding that, while council terms are only three years long, the work of council goes on forever, in creating the future of the district.

In this context, I want to acknowledge the 33 years of council involvement that Phil Halse has contributed to Whangārei District Council.

The loss of his experience, knowledge and understanding of how things get done, will be felt over the next year or so.

Halse has served under six different mayors and been deputy mayor for three of them.

Most of our roading, water, wastewater, solid waste, and recreation and sporting facilities development over the last 30 years have had Halse’s hand on them somewhere.

His knowledge of where things have come from and where they need to go, along with the drive to make them happen have been of a significant and lasting contribution.

Thanks Phil, we will miss the “Re-elect Phil Halse” signs, travelling around the district on the back of his ute.