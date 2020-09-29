To hear the Hits host Charmaine Soljak's interview click here

Other pressing issues, he said, were the euthanasia referendum and abortion, which needed to be looked at again and for people to vote no.

Watts would support Ports of Auckland moving to Northport as there is better infrastructure and a very elaborate, robust plan showing how it's going to work.

"I am all for the idea, however, I think it needs to have a bit more to it first."

Northland councils should be amalgamated as it's "just easier because there are many chiefs for one village."

He's saying no to the introduction of Genetically Modified Organisms (GMOs) due to health concerns and insufficient research thus far.

Watts is concerned people may looking to negative ways of coping with the pressures of Covid such as the use of methamphetamine which, he says, is already a major problem in Northland.

Housing, jobs, and tackling depression would also help get people off meth, he said.

"So what needs to be done is supporting those people not only to get off it long term but to have something else to go to, not just the two or six-week course to get off it but something to get them into work, get them into a programme."

His biggest influence in life has been Jesus Christ and just the way he spoke to people, no matter who they were and having a very strong sense of what is right and advocated for people— anyone and everyone.