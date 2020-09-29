Jobs for locals and support for people wanting to own their home are priorities for One Party Whangārei candidate Daniel Watts.
He is among nine candidates vying for the Whangārei seat, held by National's Dr Shane Reti, in next month's election.
"Supporting first home buyers should be paramount and people who are working should get government support showing that they are working and working towards something, and supporting families especially," Watts said.
"Definitely jobs and a better economy but in that keeping up within New Zealand and giving jobs to people who are in New Zealand."