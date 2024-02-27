An elderly man in serious condition was transported to Whangārei hospital after a car crashed into the Pagani clothes shop in Kerikeri.

An 85-year-old man was taken to hospital in serious condition after his car crashed into a Kerikeri clothing shop.

Emergency services were called to the crash at a Pagani store on Kerikeri Rd at 1.09pm on Tuesday.

The Advocate understands that customers at the store got a fright but escaped unhurt after the car crashed through the shop’s front window, shattering it in pieces.

A police spokesperson said a vehicle had crashed into another vehicle before smashing its way into the building.

Kerikeri fire chief Les Wasson understands that the elderly man may have experienced a “medical situation” that caused him to crash into an oncoming vehicle and then keep going until his car crashed into the shop.

Wasson said the road was temporarily closed until the scene was cleared around an hour later.

A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said they responded with an ambulance, a first response unit and an ops manager at the scene. They also treated and transported a patient to Whangārei Hospital in a serious condition.

Police are still making inquiries into the circumstances of the crash.

Another store on Kerikeri Rd faced a similar situation in November last year when a silver Suzuki crashed through the window of Sushi Gallery Kerikeri.

