Promised upgrades of pensioner housing on Puckey Ave, Kaitāia, have been stopped after three units were done.

A Far North District Council decision to defer promised upgrades of its pensioner units while it considers selling the housing is causing stress and anxiety for the tenants, a tenant and elderly advocate says.

Russell Bird, president of Grey Power Far North, and FNDC pensioner housing tenant in Puckey Ave, Kaitāia, said the council had promised its elderly tenants that the flats, and those it owns in Oxford St, would be refurbished.

This meant tenants had to be prepared to move out while the work was done, and some had been waiting for months for their turn to have their home upgraded.

Bird said three of the Puckey Ave flats have been refurbished, but rumours had spread recently that the rest would not be done. He said the tenants have been on edge for months expecting to have to move out while their flats were done up, only to now wonder what was happening.

“The council made the promise to do them up and has done a good job on three of them, but we don’t know what’s going on now as nobody has told us,” he told the Northland Age.