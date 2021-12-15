Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Northern Advocate

Editorial: Finding the best path forward the Northland way

3 minutes to read
Police checking cars at the Uretiti checkpoint coming into Northland yesterday. Photo / Tania Whyte

Police checking cars at the Uretiti checkpoint coming into Northland yesterday. Photo / Tania Whyte

Northern Advocate
By Rachel Ward

So here we are - the Auckland border is open and now we must wait to see what that means. Having the border come down was really the only option now Covid is here to

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.