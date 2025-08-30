“Because we don’t like to talk about death and dying so much, it means there’s a real lack of knowledge in our communities in this space.”

Dying Matters Week, organised nationwide by Go With Grace, aims to answer all of the questions people might have about dying, farewells, funeral directors and wills.

Last year’s inaugural week was such a great success, the number of regions taking part in 2025 has doubled, Mandeno said.

It is being held this year on September 1 to 7 and there are more than 300 events nationwide, including more than 40 in Whangārei and nine in Mangawhai.

Mandeno said the events cater for all walks of life and are relevant to adults of any age, including DIY funeral workshops, natural burials, what happens if you don’t have a will and a theatre show.

North Haven Hospice will explain how it holistically cares for people at end-of-life, and a series of talks will be held on compassionate communities.

Sheree Sullivan from Sovereign Departures will explain her role as an end-of-life doula, while those focused on their furbabies will even be catered for with a pet casket-making workshop.

Most of the events in Northland are free.

Mandeno said the whole idea is to open up conversations about dying, even though people are scared to talk about it.

“It’s not surprising that as humans, we don’t want to think or talk about dying.

“What I do know is that when we do talk about it, it helps to take away the fear,” she said.

“We’re all mortal, but the more we plan, the easier it is for us and our families.”

For more details or to book go to gowithgrace.nz or email hello@gowithgrace for Whangārei events or sovereigndepartures@gmail.com for Mangawhai events.

