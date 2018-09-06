A Northland veterinarian helping a beef farmer deal with Mycoplasma bovis is warning farmers about the dangers of buying friesian bulls from outside the region.
Dargaville Veterinary Centre manager Brian Lowe said there were truck-and-trailer loads of friesian bulls from high risk areas such as Canterbury heading to Northland which placed the community at risk.
Lowe revealed at a public meeting organised by the Ministry of Primary Industries yesterday the only farm tested positive for M. bovis was just east of Dargaville but no other farms were at risk.
Lowe said some of the animals on the infected farm suffered from theileria - a tick-borne disease caused by an intracellular blood parasite. Normally cows in Northland can recover relatively easily from the disease, but when the animals did not get better Dargaville Vets were contacted.
An inspection of the name tags and their movement, he said, revealed the animals had come to Waikato from Canterbury where 32 farms are infected with M. bovis — the highest in New Zealand.
A small number of the animals were euthanised and samples taken from the animals' throats, and M. bovis was confirmed last week.
The Northland farmer whose property is infected has ensured no animal has come into contact on the boundary with other farms and that there was strict biosecurity even before the disease was discovered, Lowe said.
"There are truck-and-trailer units of friesian bulls coming north so there are a number of farms in the Dargaville area that have knowingly purchased friesian bulls from outside the area.
"One beef farmer told me that it's between $50 and $100 per head cheaper to buy friesian bulls from Canterbury than it is to buy local. So that particular farmer preferred to save money and accept the risk. That's a huge risk and that places the community under risk."
Lowe is advising Northland farmers to buy friesian bulls locally.
"There are very good calf rearers locally. They buy from good dairy farms, they know the local dairy farms are clear of mycoplasma because they get milk tested.
"They buy the friesian bulls from local dairy farms, they raise them, then sell them to locals so there's a definite chain from where the calf was born right through to when it's sold then sent to slaughter," he said.
There was no local stock agent he knows of that would promote the movement of friesian stock from outside the area into Northland.