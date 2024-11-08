DoC announced this week it would be going cap in hand to private citizens and businesses for $4.6 million in funding over five years, initially to fund three projects. Of the money, $1.6m would be earmarked for the tara iti project, $1.58m for safeguarding Reefton’s Alborn skink population, and $1.44m would go to restoring a unique limestone ecosystem in the Waitaki Valley.
A partnership to raise the money had been set up with NZ Nature Fund – an independent charitable trust founded by former conservation minister Denis Marshall that has been raising money for conservation since 2000.
“New Zealand’s unique biodiversity is in trouble with more than 4000 native species threatened or at risk of extinction so we’re innovating to get action for nature,” DoC deputy director-general of public affairs Sia Aston said,
The announcement drew criticism from WWF-New Zealand (a branch of the World Wide Fund for Nature) and Forest & Bird.
WWF-New Zealand CEO Dr Kayla Kingdon-Bebb said the Government was outsourcing its responsibilities instead of investing in nature.
“It’s no secret that DoC has been chronically underfunded for decades by successive governments. But the situation is now clearly desperate if DoC is having to resort to outsourcing core conservation work to philanthropy, corporations and private citizens.
“DoC manages one-third of the country and all our native species on less than 1% of New Zealand’s Gross Domestic Product [GDP]. DoC has never been adequately funded to do the work it is charged with – and this is both astonishing and irresponsible, frankly, given that our economy – primary industries and tourism particularly – are so heavily reliant on nature.
However, DoC told the Northern Advocate the donations it sought were for conservation work over and above the work it was already undertaking for these species and ecosystems.
None of the three projects had been affected by the Government’s sweeping cost-cutting directive which required DoC to find savings of 6.5% – $31.3 million per year from 2024/25 – and also saw it axe 124 jobs.
DoC’s director strategic partnerships and investment David Van Der Zouwe said DoC’s own funding of the fairy terns project in the current 2024/2025 financial year was $929,402 – a significant increase since 2017/18 when the budget for the project had been $133,000.
“The challenge of protecting New Zealand’s biodiversity is massive and more support is needed to help protect it. Getting more external investment in nature is a priority for the Minister of Conservation and DoC.
“Achieving the funding goals for each project will expand and accelerate the work to protect and restore these endangered species and ecosystems”.
She acknowledged DoC had already put a huge amount of funding into the fairy terns project and while, in an ideal world, the funding should continue to come from the Government, she accepted that wasn’t a reality and that DoC needed to diversify its funding sources.
While outside funding could potentially compromise DoC projects, there were also gains to be made by winning the public’s support, Rogan said.
The Fairy Tern Trust was completely reliant on public funding and a good example of public investment in the DoC project.
The trust’s main patron was Bennetts Chocolates – a local business passionate about sustainability and the future of the fairy terns. The iconic bird was an emblem in Bennetts’ trademark and marketing, an interest that posed no risk or compromise to the project.
The tara iti fairy tern is New Zealand’s most endangered endemic bird.
DoC said the tara iti project would build on existing conservation activities and included the creation of new safe breeding sites, predator control and surveys to understand how this coastal bird uses the Kaipara Harbour over winter.
