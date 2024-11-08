WWF-New Zealand CEO Dr Kayla Kingdon-Bebb said the Government was outsourcing its responsibilities instead of investing in nature.

“It’s no secret that DoC has been chronically underfunded for decades by successive governments. But the situation is now clearly desperate if DoC is having to resort to outsourcing core conservation work to philanthropy, corporations and private citizens.

“DoC manages one-third of the country and all our native species on less than 1% of New Zealand’s Gross Domestic Product [GDP]. DoC has never been adequately funded to do the work it is charged with – and this is both astonishing and irresponsible, frankly, given that our economy – primary industries and tourism particularly – are so heavily reliant on nature.

“Investment in nature needs to increase by approximately 6.5 times the current spend – or $22.5 billion per year – if we are to meet key targets under the Global Biodiversity Framework.

“The time for investment is now, as the next five years are crucial if we are to halt and reverse the sustained decline in biodiversity we are seeing in Aotearoa and globally.”





The Alborn skink is threatened by mice and other predators. Photo / James Reardon

Forest and Bird chief executive and former DoC threatened species ambassador Nicola Toki told RNZ the funding model was a “slippery slope”.

While the department had a long history of private and philanthropic support, it should be “the icing on the cake”, she said.

New Zealanders expected the Government to invest in protecting the environment, especially at a time when this country has the highest proportion of threatenened indigenous species in the world.

The natural environment was also a huge drawcard in terms of tourism, Toki said.

However, DoC told the Northern Advocate the donations it sought were for conservation work over and above the work it was already undertaking for these species and ecosystems.

None of the three projects had been affected by the Government’s sweeping cost-cutting directive which required DoC to find savings of 6.5% – $31.3 million per year from 2024/25 – and also saw it axe 124 jobs.

DoC’s director strategic partnerships and investment David Van Der Zouwe said DoC’s own funding of the fairy terns project in the current 2024/2025 financial year was $929,402 – a significant increase since 2017/18 when the budget for the project had been $133,000.

“The challenge of protecting New Zealand’s biodiversity is massive and more support is needed to help protect it. Getting more external investment in nature is a priority for the Minister of Conservation and DoC.

“Achieving the funding goals for each project will expand and accelerate the work to protect and restore these endangered species and ecosystems”.





DoC is looking for $1.44m which would go to restoring a unique limestone ecosystem in the Waitaki Valley. Photo / supplied

Meanwhile, the convenor of New Zealand Fairy Tern Charitable Trust Heather Rogan, said the issue was a “tricky” one.

She acknowledged DoC had already put a huge amount of funding into the fairy terns project and while, in an ideal world, the funding should continue to come from the Government, she accepted that wasn’t a reality and that DoC needed to diversify its funding sources.

While outside funding could potentially compromise DoC projects, there were also gains to be made by winning the public’s support, Rogan said.

The Fairy Tern Trust was completely reliant on public funding and a good example of public investment in the DoC project.

The trust’s main patron was Bennetts Chocolates – a local business passionate about sustainability and the future of the fairy terns. The iconic bird was an emblem in Bennetts’ trademark and marketing, an interest that posed no risk or compromise to the project.

A sign outside Bennetts Chocolates this week. The local business is one of The Fairy Tern Charitable Trust's main patrons. Photo / Susan Botting

The tara iti fairy tern is New Zealand’s most endangered endemic bird.

DoC said the tara iti project would build on existing conservation activities and included the creation of new safe breeding sites, predator control and surveys to understand how this coastal bird uses the Kaipara Harbour over winter.

Sarah Curtis is a news reporter for the Northern Advocate focusing on a wide range of issues. She has nearly 20 years’ experience in journalism, much of which she spent court reporting. She is passionate about covering stories that make a difference.



















