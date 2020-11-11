Diwali in Whangārei with a difference this year at Forum North

A sit-down lunch and a powerpacked entertainment will form part of the Diwali celebration at Forum North. Photo / John Stone

Uncertainty around Covid has forced organisers of this year's Diwali celebration in Whangārei to change tack a bit but the food and entertainment galore won't be missing.

The Festival of Lights is scheduled for November 21 at Forum North and a full vegetarian buffet is on offer together with dance and music from Auckland-based Monisha Kumar Dance Company.

Northland Indian Association board chairman Ralph Correa said instead of the usual theatre-style seating, this year there would be tables of eight and tickets were only available through eventfinda.co.nz.

"We were not sure what the Covid levels will be and that's why we've decided a bit of distance between the tables would be nice. Also, we have seating arrangement for 300 people rather than 500 we normally have."

Correa said because of the limited number of tickets, those who decided to buy them at the door may be disappointed.

He's urging people to secure their tickets at $20 per person quickly to avoid disappointment.

Around 60 tickets were sold as at mid-afternoon on Tuesday.

"We can track and trace people with ticket sales through eventfinda. The $20 doesn't cover our cost. We're doing it as a charity," he said.

Entertainment would consist of a fusion of western, Bollywood, and Hollywood dances plus there would be plenty of fun competitions and spot prizes, he said.

"We've designed the programme with everyone in Diwali mood. Now the weather is warming up and this is the time to brighten our lives after a difficult year with Covid hovering around."

Doors open at 11.30am and the alcohol-free event will run noon to 3pm.

Diwali, otherwise known as Deepavali or the Festival of Lights, is one of the most important events in the Indian community calendar and is an ancient festival celebrated in autumn in the northern hemisphere or spring in the southern hemisphere.

The festival spiritually signifies the victory of light over darkness or good over evil, knowledge over ignorance, and hope over despair.

Celebrations include millions of lights shining around temples and other buildings in the communities and countries where it is observed.