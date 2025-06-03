Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Northern Advocate

Developers still accountable for wildlife harm, DoC vows after changes to act

Sarah Curtis
By
Multimedia Journalist·Northern Advocate·
3 mins to read

NZTA reported two deaths of Hochstetter's frogs during its recent upgrade work to the Brynderwyns section of SH1. It said about 150 frogs were successfully relocated.

NZTA reported two deaths of Hochstetter's frogs during its recent upgrade work to the Brynderwyns section of SH1. It said about 150 frogs were successfully relocated.

Changes to the Wildlife Act won’t reduce the onus on developers of big infrastructure projects to rigorously assess and manage ecological impacts on threatened and taonga species, the Department of Conservation says.

Last month, the coalition Government pushed through amendments to the act, reinstating the Director-General of Conservation’s (DGC)

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Northern Advocate

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Northern Advocate