Dementia in Northland: A story of love, heartbreak and resilience

Denise Piper
Multimedia Journalist·Northern Advocate·
6 mins to read

Love is the key ingredient for Northlanders Peggy and Mike Rangi, as they live with Mike's dementia. Photo / Michael Cunningham Photography

Dementia is on the rise in New Zealand, but it is a condition many are afraid to talk about. In the first of a Northern Advocate series, Denise Piper shines a light on how Alzheimer’s disease and other dementia types impact Northlanders, the early warning signs and what help is

