The whale washed up on a section of beach between Glinks Gully (pictured) and Mahuta Gap in Kaipara. Photo / Tania Whyte

Police are urging people to stay away from a dead whale that has washed ashore in Kaipara.

The whale - its species not yet made public - was discovered between Mahuta Gap and Glinks Gully near Te Kōpuru on the west coast of Northland.

A police statement said they had consulted with iwi and agreed the whale will be disposed of on Saturday.

The Department of Conservation (DOC) informed police the dead whale posed a significant health risk to the public.

"We ask the public to please stay away from the whale and to avoid touching it due to safety concerns," police said.

The Advocate has reached out to DOC for further information.