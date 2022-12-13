Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Northern Advocate

David Grindle: He’s gonna find out who’s naughty or nice…

Northern Advocate
By David Grindle
4 mins to read
Creating a time for reflection and the ability for employees to consider their own views is really important. Photo / 123rf

Creating a time for reflection and the ability for employees to consider their own views is really important. Photo / 123rf

OPINION:

Last month we talked about the need to create space so employees can raise issues that are important to them. Continuing on that theme, let’s look at the importance of communication when wrapping up

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Go barefoot in Bali with Barfoot and Thompson Whangarei

Latest from Northern Advocate