Dave Dobbyn added to Bay of Islands Music Festival

The line-up for next year's Bay of Islands Music Festival has just got even stronger, with Kiwi music legend Dave Dobbyn added to the show.

In previous years the Bay of Islands Music Festival has had some of the biggest overseas stars ever to perform in Northland.

There's been Jimmy Cliff, Shaggy, UB40 with Ali, Mikey and Astro, and Wolfmother to name a few.

But in the Covid pandemic world it's uncertain when international acts will be allowed to come to New Zealand, so the organiser of the Bay of Islands Music Festival, on January 8 at Kainui Road Vineyard near Kerikeri, decided to have an all-Kiwi line-up to ensure the show could go on.

The first October announcement saw NZ music sensation Benee locked in as the headline act, joined by fan favourites The Beths and Tami Neilson at the festival.

Promoter Jackie Sanders of Jacman Entertainment said at the time that more Kiwi acts would be added and true to her word Dobbyn has been added to the line-up.

Dobbyn has written the soundtrack to many Kiwi lives, from Th' Dudes and DD Smash to his massive solo career, people have partied to hits including Be Mine Tonight, Language, Outlook for Thursday, Loyal, Whaling, Slice of Heaven, and Welcome Home.

His enduring popularity is reinforced with polls of Top 100 songs returning Loyal at number one, and he holds the most Silver Scroll Awards for song-writing. He continues to be the most sought-after artist for festivals across the nation.

Also performing will be smooth hip-hop star Melodownz and for the fist time there will be an acoustic stage and festival village - making this the largest Bay festival yet. And there's the possibility more acts will be added between now and January 8.

The Acoustic Stage will be a carefully curated space giving concert-goers the chance to chill between the main acts and experience some of our future song-writing superstars. The festival village will be packed with delicious food trucks, wines and craft beers, as well as plenty of stalls to browse.

This festival will also have a Kids Zone to entertain younger fans throughout the day. Children aged 12 years and under are free (one free child per adult) and additional child tickets are $25 (available at the gate). Any concert-goers under 18 must be accompanied by an adult.

Tickets are on sale now at www.eventfinda.co.nz. For more information go to www.BOIMusicFestival.com