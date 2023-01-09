Floodwaters have turned farmland next to Riverside Dr, near Onerahi, into mini lakes. Photo / Karina Cooper

Floodwaters have turned farmland next to Riverside Dr, near Onerahi, into mini lakes. Photo / Karina Cooper

Severe surface flooding is hampering roads and low-lying land around Whangārei as ex-tropical Cyclone Hale blasts into the region.

Drains are overflowing and winds are picking up as Whangārei cops the worst of the blustery former cyclone’s wrath.

Streams of dirty water have formed over many parts of Whangārei Heads Rd. Despite the surface flooding, the journey into town is still possible.

Kaka St in Morningside, notorious for flooding amid heavy rainfall, is once again under water. The Advocate understands the floodwaters are knee-high in some parts of the street.

Richard Wright from Petes Towing recovers a car stuck in floodwaters on Kaka St in Whangārei. Photo / Tania Whyte

A utility vehicle causes waves on Kaka St in Whangārei. Photo / Tania Whyte

Surface flooding is beginning to build up along Western Hills Dr, an arterial road into the city centre. However, the road is still passable.

But further toward Kensington, motorists are being urged to avoid Park Ave as the road is beginning to flood by the Trigg Sports Arena.

A drain on a corner of Russell Rd, also in Kensington, is overflowing causing a torrent of water to pour across the road.

A large pool of surface flooding has been reported on Kotata Rise, on the outskirts of central Whangārei near High St.

Kokopu Rd, the main road through Kokopu near Maungatapere, has flooded in two places. A large tree has also come down on the road, between McKinley and Kokopu Block Rd. Fire on scene cutting it up but it may take a while.

About 10.45pm on Monday, a tree was blown down onto Puketona Rd in the Bay of Islands, blocking both eastbound lanes on the hill between Haruru Falls Rd and Yorke Rd.

When the Paihia Fire Brigade arrived locals were using vehicles to drag the tree out of the way and free up at least one lane. Firefighters finished the job with chainsaws.

MetService meteorologist Peter Little said in the last 12 hours up to 7am Whangārei had received roughly 55mm of rain.

Nearly two-thirds of the average monthly rainfall for January which is 76mm, he said. However, the wettest January day on record tracks back to 2011 when 359mm fell.

“Whangārei is probably going to have more than its average monthly rainfall in a day.”

Whangārei Airport received the worst dousing as 54.6mm of rain fell in the last 12 hours up to 7am. More than half of which fell in the past two hours.

Dugmores Rock in Ngunguru was hit with 45mm of rainfall overnight, followed by Marsden Point with 41mm.

Little said downpours were the heaviest in the southern and southeastern parts of the region.

Drains are full and overflowing along Riverside Dr in Whangārei. Photo / Rachel Ward

Wind gusts of 100km/h bore through Tūtūkākā Harbour - pipping the 70km/h gusts experience in Marsden Point.

Little said winds were expected to pick up as the former cyclone continued to pass through but the rain was currently at full force.

But more was definitely in store as the cyclone moves over cooler waters, spreading the wind and rain that is usually concentrated near the eyewall in the cyclone’s centre.

Heavy rain warnings were issued for Auckland and Northland, south of the Bay of Islands, from 11pm last night with MetService predicting 90 to 120mm of rain and peak rates of 10 to 20mm/h.

There are currently no power outages reported in Northland.

Northland Harbourmaster Jim Lyle said people should demonstrate extreme caution around the water today as sea conditions were rough.

”Keep a close eye on the forecasts. [The cyclone] is moving fast, but it’s not 100 per cent predictable where exactly it will go.”

He referred to last month’s boating fatality, in which a man died after the small boat he and two others were on capsized in rough conditions in the Whangaruru Harbour, as an example of what can go wrong.

Lyle said Northland’s huge coastline with several remote areas can make rescues a tough job.

“Certainly, don’t go out boating and stuff like that unless you really know what you’re doing and have a reason to get out there.”

Lyle said anyone who did choose to go out today could be putting their potential rescuers at risk.

He urged anyone on the water to wear a life jacket, bring two different forms of communication that work when wet; tell someone where they are going and make sure their vessel is well serviced.

Coastguard spokesperson Julia James said by and large everyone appeared to be staying home and staying safe from the extreme weather.

“It’s great to see people taking advice, especially given you know, this is still holiday time for lots of people. So we get it and understand how frustrating it is, but it’s just not worth getting out there.”

James encouraged people to stay in touch with Coastguard but if in doubt, just don’t go out.

”Obviously marine weather, things change very quickly out there. So, while it may look suddenly better on land, it can be very different out on the water.”

Civil Defence Northland urged people to secure outdoor furniture and structures; relocate items from any areas of property prone to flooding; have supplies in case of any power outages, and most importantly take care on the roads.

Surface flooding on Whangarei Heads Rd near Wharf Rd creates problems for motorists. Photo / Tania Whyte

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency has encouraged people to avoid unnecessary travel until Wednesday morning when the cyclone is expected to pass.

Acting National Manager Maintenance and Operations, Jaclyn Hankin urged those unable to stay home to expect the unexpected and remain alert.

“Drive to the conditions, view the latest weather forecast on the MetService website and check your intended route for hazards or disruptions before setting out using the Waka Kotahi interactive Journey Planner website.”































