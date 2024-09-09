Titiro Whakamuri, Kōkiri Whakamua, is the final report into the most extensive recovery effort in the 25-year history of the Northland CDEM group, and some of the recovery work – especially rebuilding roads – will likely continue to 2030 and beyond, said group recovery manager Mark Trüdinger.
“This report therefore documents what has been done, and some of what is yet to come,” he said.
The report also reflects the “chaotic nature” of disaster recovery, which support from both government and non-government agencies being patchy, Trudinger said.
“At times in this recovery, it has felt like Northland was slightly forgotten. At other times, the level of support simply reflected that we weren’t as affected as other regions. And other times, the support received felt like an embarrassment of riches.”
The 112-page report details the recovery - including the millions of dollars spent in Northland, with a focus on community wellbeing, critical infrastructure, rural support and marae preparedness.
The report is available online and print copies can be ordered through Northland Regional Council.
Trüdinger said while Cyclone Gabrille is well past for some people, for others there are outstanding issues with insurance, housing, children being scared of rain events, and more.
“As Northland CDEM chair Kelly Stratford says in her mihi mihi to this report, we acknowledge those who are still feeling the impacts of Cyclone Gabrielle. We also acknowledge the other regions who were affected by last year’s weather events,” he said.
“I’d like to thank everyone who has played a part in this recovery to date, and everyone who contributed stories for this report. I think this document truly shows that civil defence is all of us.”
