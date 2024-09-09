CDEM’s approach during the recovery acknowledged that marae and community groups know their communities best, but may need some help in co-ordinating with other groups, or securing funding, he said.

The cyclone in February 2023 was just the third time a National State of Emergency was declared in New Zealand.

Dargaville was especially hit by Cyclone Gabrielle, with flooding leading to evacuations over three days. Mangawhai was then hit by a severe weather event on February 24.

A flooded band rotunda in Kawakawa’s Johnson Park demonstrates the 342mm of rain which fell in Northland over seven days during Cyclone Gabrielle. Photo / NZME

These events had many significant features around Northland, some of them record-breaking:

The Northland region overall received 342mm of rain over seven days, with Glenbervie Forest recording 420mm.

One-in-100-year rainfall amounts over 48 hours recorded at six sites; one site recorded a one-in-250-year rainfall.

Wind speeds reached gusts of 165km/h.

Rainfall of 63mm/h was recorded for a sustained period on the Pouto Peninsula.

The cyclone brought large waves, storm surges, and coastal inundation, including waves of 10.9m in the Bay of Islands.

Wind and tree damage caused widespread power cuts, with 64,000 homes without power at some stage, and widespread communications outages for about 40,000 customers.

A total of 17 Northland houses were red-stickered with access prohibited, and 30 were yellow-stickered where access was restricted.

More than 3400 households filed insurance claims relating to building damage, with the total damage estimated at $38m.

A total of 88 schools suffered damage worth $8m, while about 60 grocery stores and supermarkets had interrupted delivery of food and other essential items.

Seven vessels sunk at their mooring due to rain or waves, and a further 17 ran aground.

Approximately 70% of the region’s kūmara crop was destroyed.

More than 250 dairy farms were without power during the event, and at least 150 dairy farmers had to dump milk.

Major impacts included damage to State Highway 1 between Northland and Auckland, with access to the region significantly restricted for some days, impacting food and fuel access.

A total of 17 boats came ashore in Northland during Cyclone Gabrielle. Photo / Michael Cunningham

There were 450 council roads directly impacted across the region, including 183 roads temporarily requiring full closure.

The 112-page report details the recovery - including the millions of dollars spent in Northland, with a focus on community wellbeing, critical infrastructure, rural support and marae preparedness.

The report is available online and print copies can be ordered through Northland Regional Council.

Trüdinger said while Cyclone Gabrille is well past for some people, for others there are outstanding issues with insurance, housing, children being scared of rain events, and more.

“As Northland CDEM chair Kelly Stratford says in her mihi mihi to this report, we acknowledge those who are still feeling the impacts of Cyclone Gabrielle. We also acknowledge the other regions who were affected by last year’s weather events,” he said.

“I’d like to thank everyone who has played a part in this recovery to date, and everyone who contributed stories for this report. I think this document truly shows that civil defence is all of us.”

Denise Piper is a news reporter for the Northern Advocate, focusing on health and business. She has more than 20 years in journalism and is passionate about covering stories that make a difference.