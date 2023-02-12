Thrill-seekers take a ride on a Paihia wharf pontoon during the storm. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Bream Bay is expected to have a close brush with Cyclone Gabrielle at midnight as the storm passes through the region.

While the cyclone’s exact path still remains difficult to pin down, MetService forecasters have predicted the centre will pass over the vast stretch of the east coast south of Whangārei.

MetService meteorologist Gerard Bellam said the cyclone’s centre was expected to be just a few kilometres southeast of Northland by Monday afternoon.

“The most likely forecast track is in the middle of Great Barrier Island,” he said.

Bream Bay schools opted to close for two days to ensure staff and student safety as the cyclone passes through the area.

The havoc Gabrielle can cause was witnessed yesterday as strong winds and heavy rain bore down on the region.

Bellam said some weather stations recorded 100mm or more of rain in the 24 hours to 6pm on Sunday.

Glenbervie Forest topped the charts as it recorded 131mm of rainfall ahead of Whangārei’s 98.9mm.

BP Riverside floods in Whangārei during Cyclone Gabrielle. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Gale force winds were recorded at many sites around Northland: Kaitāia 90km/h gust, Purerua 95km/h gust, Kerikeri 80km/h gust and Cape Reinga - a slightly more exposed site - recorded 140km/h wind gust.

Far North deputy mayor Kelly Stratford said there had already been power cuts and property damage due to high winds and some residents near the coast have self-evacuated due to expected storm surges.

At around 6.30pm, the Far North alone had more than 5000 homes without power.

Northpower warned customers to prepare for outages that may be long-lasting as the cyclone was likely to last for several days.

The Bay of Islands tourist town of Paihia, which is notoriously exposed to easterly winds, took a serious hammering from Gabrielle yesterday.

Marsden Rd/State Highway 11 was closed between Bay View Rd and Williams Rd as the massive swells combined with the 1pm high tide sent waves crashing onto the town’s main waterfront road.

Waves wash over Marsden Rd as Cyclone Gabrielle makes itself felt in Paihia. Photo / Peter de Graaf

One large hotel and an apartment complex had to use sandbags to stop the waves entering their basement car parks. Te Karuwha Parade, on the Waitangi waterfront, was also closed as waves left debris strewn across the road.

Both roads were reopened around 5pm. Paving along Marsden Rd was dislodged by the force of the water.

The waves — with heights recorded up to 11m in the Bay of Islands — also battered Paihia’s newly rebuilt wharf and Zane Grey Restaurant, where decking was removed to lessen the impact.

Fallen trees and surface flooding closed roads elsewhere in the region. However, the most disruptive closure may have been the Brynderwyns which shut at 6pm to traffic.

Waka Kotahi said crews would reassess in the morning whether the busy stretch of State Highway 1 was safe to reopen.

Detours via Mangawhai and Waipū were in place for light vehicles and SH12 and SH14 for heavy vehicles.

A pair of Mangawhai homeowners had to evacuate to a friend’s place after a large macrocarpa tree fell onto their Cames Rd home shortly before 11am yesterday.

Mangawhai fire chief Graeme Kerrigan said the house had sustained quite a lot of damage.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand said crews had responded to “a slow but steady stream” of 111 calls.

Gavin Travers, National Manager of the Communications Centres, said brigades attended 31 weather-related calls for help between 6am and 4pm - most in Northland and caused by the severe winds.

Whangārei Town Basin at high tide on Monday. Photo / Michael Cunningham

The whole of the North Island is on a Severe Weather Warning for Strong Wind - with Northland, Coromandel, Auckland and Great Barrier Island on the highest wind alert – a MetService Red Warning.

The worst of the heavy rain was expected in Northland on Monday, MetService meteorologist Mmathapelo Makgabutlane said, but will ease on Tuesday.

Areas south of Kāeo can expect 200 to 300mm, with 100 to 180mm elsewhere. MetService warned of peak intensities of 10 to 15mm and 20 to 30mm in the south.