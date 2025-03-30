The Bekker family moved to Brisbane from Whangārei for a better life but have instead experienced their home flooding not once, but twice. The picture on the right shows the flooded golf course that backs onto their home.
A Northland woman’s Brisbane home has been flooded twice in three years - the latest only a month before the family planned to lift the house to protect it.
Northland-born and bred Rochelle Bekker’s family moved to Brisbane in 2020 for work after living in Whangārei for about 11 years.
Cyclone Alfred, which hit Queensland earlier this month, marks the second time they have lost most of their possessions, after the 2022 Eastern Australia floods.
They spent the first two years renovating their home to house their growing family before relentless rain struck the Brisbane area in February 2022.
About 1000ml of rainfall was recorded within one week.
They packed a few bags in a hurry and left the house.
The Brisbane River soon filled and the banks gave way, flooding their newly renovated home.
“It was about five days before we could access the property, we were definitely anxious,” Bekker said.
The water inside their home reached knee height at the flood’s peak.
The home was fully insured, including flood cover. The family were some of the first customers to be dealt with.
While they lost furniture and other items, it was Bekker’s eldest daughter, 4 at the time, who lost the most.
“When kids are small like that, everything is low, where all of her clothes went, where all of her toys went.”
Bekker was grateful the family left when they did.
“There would be nothing worse than having a 3-month-old baby and a 4-year-old and you’re stuck on a roof somewhere or trying to get evacuated on a boat.”
The family spent six months in temporary accommodation while their house was restored and the renovation process restarted. They had trouble finding beds and a fridge because so many people had been flooded.