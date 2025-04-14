Crime proceeds could fund drug addiction help, Mental Health Minister says

Methamphetamine use has nearly doubled in New Zealand but tripled in Northland and a health-led approach to addiction is one of the ways the coalition Government aims to tackle this. Photo / Mike Scott
Programmes to combat methamphetamine addiction could be funded through the proceeds of crime, says Mental Health Minister Matt Doocey.
Meth use has nearly doubled nationwide, with Te Tai Tokerau experiencing a significant increase.
The Government aims to stop drug distribution and provide health-led interventions for addicts.
But taking a health approach to those who are addicted is the third part of the response, with the aim of reducing demand by delivering timely services to people who want to stop using meth, Doocey said.
In high-need areas like Northland, there needs to be a targeted response, he said.
This could include expanding existing services, like Northland’s Te Ara Oranga, he said. The programme partners police and Health New Zealand Te Whatu Ora to reduce meth-related harm by treating the underlying addiction.
“Some of the best work of the north and its meth programme is that peer-support, community response, where you get people with lived experience being able to work with people who want to come off meth,” Doocey said.
The coalition Government wants to fund programmes like Te Ara Oranga through the Proceeds of Crime Fund, which has just reopened for applications after a three-year freeze. It now has a focus on reducing violent crime, he said.
“We know the link between meth use and violent crime and that’s why we want to focus on those three areas: stopping the drugs getting through the border, disrupting the organised gangs who are distributing meth, but also taking a health-led approach for those people who are using and want to stop.”
Doocey said it is important to have timely intervention available when people need it, because addicts can change their minds about wanting to quit.
Analysis of wastewater testing shows the significant increase in meth use is not due to more people using the drug, but the same users consuming more meth, he said.