Cricket: NZ A and Pakistan Shaheens battle hangs in the balance at Cobham Oval
New Zealand A batsman Ken McClure was resolute in defence at Whangārei's Cobham Oval before he was dismissed for 24. Photo / Tania Whyte
New Zealand A have drawn level with the Pakistan Shaheens on day two for their four-day cricket match in Whangārei.
After bowling the Pakistan side, formerly known as Pakistan A, out for 194 in 73 overs on Thursday, the home side were only a few runs behind at 187/8 after 70 overs at 5pm yesterday.
Unfortunately for NZ A and Northland opener Henry Cooper, he was dismissed for a duck late on day one.
However, his opening partner, Rachin Ravindra was stoic in his approach - scoring 70 from 158 deliveries.
Northern Advocate photographer Tania Whyte went along to catch the action.