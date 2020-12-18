Cricket: NZ A and Pakistan Shaheens battle hangs in the balance at Cobham Oval

New Zealand A batsman Ken McClure was resolute in defence at Whangārei's Cobham Oval before he was dismissed for 24. Photo / Tania Whyte

New Zealand A have drawn level with the Pakistan Shaheens on day two for their four-day cricket match in Whangārei.

After bowling the Pakistan side, formerly known as Pakistan A, out for 194 in 73 overs on Thursday, the home side were only a few runs behind at 187/8 after 70 overs at 5pm yesterday.

Unfortunately for NZ A and Northland opener Henry Cooper, he was dismissed for a duck late on day one.

However, his opening partner, Rachin Ravindra was stoic in his approach - scoring 70 from 158 deliveries.

Northern Advocate photographer Tania Whyte went along to catch the action.

Pakistan Shaheens bowler Naseem Shah (right) storms through the crease as NZ A's Rachin Ravindra backs up. Photo / Tania Whyte

Pakistan Shaheens captain and wicketkeeper Rohail Nazir (centre) anticipates the next delivery alongside slips Shan Masood (left) and Imran Butt. Photo / Tania Whyte

Pakistan Shaheens bowler Sohail Khan sends down a searing delivery to NZ A batsman Rachin Ravindra. Photo / Tania Whyte

New Zealand A batsman Ken McClure looks back to see the placement of the ball. Photo / Tania Whyte