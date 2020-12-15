Northland news in brief: Towai crash closes SH1; and Pakistan cricketers in Whangārei

A man avoided any serious injuries when his ute and caravan, above, tipped on its side on SH1 in Towai, 16km south of Kawakawa, yesterday. Photo / Tania Whyte

Traffic at Towai, north of Whangārei, was at a standstill for almost an hour yesterday when a ute towing a caravan flipped on its side. A man with minor injuries was treated at the scene, around 500m south of the Towai Tavern, by emergency services after the accident which occurred around 10.30am. Drivers had to wait around 40 minutes for the south bound lane to be cleared to for a one-way system to allow traffic to pass.

Pakistan Shaheens will play

Northland will play host to some of Pakistan's best cricketers when the Pakistan Shaheens, formerly known as Pakistan A, take on New Zealand A at Cobham Oval from tomorrow. Pakistan's 15-man squad left Queenstown on Monday before arriving in Whangārei ahead of their four-day match. The Pakistani side could include top-order batsman Imam ul Haq after his place in the first team was put in jeopardy after fracturing his left thumb during a throw-down session. The New Zealand A team had not been selected but could feature Northland's Henry Cooper, who played for New Zealand A game against the West Indies last month.



Fatal crash investigation

Police are continuing to investigate the fatal crash which killed a male passenger in Whangārei on November 23. Stacey Sadlier died when the vehicle he and two others were travelling in ploughed into a power pole in Maunu around 2am. The other male passengers have been discharged from Whangārei Hospital. A police spokesperson said the investigation remains ongoing and no charges have been laid at this stage.

Rescued man critical, but stable

A man rescued from the water at Tamaterau in Whangārei Heads on Monday remains in a critical but stable condition in Whangārei Hospital's intensive care unit. The Northland rescue helicopter and a St Johns rescue swimmer retrieved the man from the water at low tide around 1pm. Two ambulances and dual fire brigades were dispatched from Whangārei to assist with the rescue.

Police presence seen

A large convoy of police vehicles spotted by the public in Hikurangi was part of a nationwide operation involving pre-planned search warrants. Jordan Valley Rd residents reported seeing around 15 police vehicles, which included armed offender squad vehicles. A police spokesperson said police were not in a position to release further details as the operation was ongoing. More information will be released later this week.

Have a heart for appeal

The Heart Foundation urgently needs Northland volunteers for next year's Big Heart Appeal street collection on February 19 and 20.

Given the difficult times of 2020, more than ever, the Heart Foundation is relying on big-hearted people to help make sure that world class research into heart disease continues to be funded.

Every 90 minutes, one New Zealander dies of heart disease and the Heart Foundation's vital work funds research to save lives and improve the quality of life for the 170,000 New Zealanders living with heart disease.

Visit heartfoundation.org.nz or call 0800 BIG HEART (0800 244 432) to sign up for the Big Heart Appeal street collection.