Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Northern Advocate

Cricket: Kaipara paceman Josh Cunis sets possible club record with eight-wicket haul

3 minutes to read

Kaipara Flats paceman Josh Cunis ripped through City and set a possible new one-day club record with figures of eight wickets for 16 runs from eight overs. Photo / File

By:

Multimedia reporter, Northern Advocate

Kaipara Flats Cricket Club bowler Josh Cunis has taken the best one-day figures for the club in recent memory in the premier team's demolition job of City on Saturday.

The 26-year-old Mt Albert Grammar School

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.