Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Northern Advocate

Crews from five Northland fire stations battle blaze on steep terrain at Mangakahia

Sarah Curtis
By
Multimedia Journalist·Northern Advocate·
Quick Read

File photo

File photo

More than 20 firefighters are this afternoon at the scene of a large vegetation fire near Mangakahia.

Fire and Emergency Northland shift manager Carren Larking said four fire trucks, two water tankers and two helicopters were at the fire on steep terrain at Nukutawhiti — a rural settlement on SH15 about 50kms northwest of Whangārei and 30kms south of Kaikohe.

The alarm rang out just before 1pm today and five stations responded — Kaikohe, Te Kamo, Whangārei, Hikurangi, and Dargaville.

Firefighters at the scene reported the fire covered about 3 hectares (an area of about four rugby fields) and was moving slowly — only smouldering, not raging.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

The fire comes as the region is in a total fire ban.

More to come.

Sarah Curtis is a general news reporter for the Northern Advocate. She has nearly 20 years’ experience in journalism, most spent court reporting in Gisborne and on the East Coast. She is passionate about covering stories that make a difference, especially those involving environmental issues.


Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Northern Advocate

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Northern Advocate