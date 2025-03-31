File photo

More than 20 firefighters are this afternoon at the scene of a large vegetation fire near Mangakahia.

Fire and Emergency Northland shift manager Carren Larking said four fire trucks, two water tankers and two helicopters were at the fire on steep terrain at Nukutawhiti — a rural settlement on SH15 about 50kms northwest of Whangārei and 30kms south of Kaikohe.

The alarm rang out just before 1pm today and five stations responded — Kaikohe, Te Kamo, Whangārei, Hikurangi, and Dargaville.

Firefighters at the scene reported the fire covered about 3 hectares (an area of about four rugby fields) and was moving slowly — only smouldering, not raging.