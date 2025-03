Traffic was at a standstill this morning through Te Kamo and Whau Valley after a crash in Kensington, 6km away. Photo / Brodie Stone

Whangārei morning commuters faced delays this morning after a crash in Kensington.

A police spokesperson said the crash at the intersection of Kensington and Lupton avenues was reported at 8.12am.

No serious injuries were reported.

While the scene was cleared, traffic was backed up to Te Kamo, 6km away.

Some commuters faced delays of up to an hour trying to get from Te Kamo to Kensington.