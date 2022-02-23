Voyager 2021 media awards
Northern Advocate

Covid 19 Omicron outbreak: Whangārei MP Emily Henderson gets threats, 'war crime', treason accusations

3 minutes to read
Whangārei MP Emily Henderson, with Kelvin Davis, Prime Minster Jacinda Ardern and Willow-Jean Prime, is undeterred by threats by anti-vax protesters who accused her of crimes against humanity

By
Imran Ali

Reporter

Emily Henderson's family has come under heavy fire from Covid anti-vaxxers who have accused her of war crimes and treason, but the Whangārei MP has vowed not to back off one inch.

