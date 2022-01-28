There are currently no Covid cases in hospital in Northland. Photo / Tania Whyte

There are currently no Covid cases in hospital in Northland. Photo / Tania Whyte

Northland has recorded one new Covid case in the 24-hours to midnight last night.

The Northland District Health Board announced the case is a household contact of a known case but did not disclose the location.

There were 105 new community cases of Covid-19 reported by the Ministry of Health elsewhere in the country.

Today's new community cases - which include 15 cases of Omicron and the remainder Delta - are in Auckland, Waikato, Tairawhiti, Bay of Plenty, Lakes, Hawke's Bay, MidCentral, Nelson Tasman and Canterbury.

Northland's case and one in Bay of Plenty would officially added to tomorrow's case numbers.

Tai Tokerau currently has 14 active cases, none of whom are in hospital.

However, four people are in hospital with the virus. Of those, the current age is 66.

Overall, 110 cases have been released from isolation in the region from a total of 124 confirmed cases.

The Wainui Marae, north of Kāeo, was listed as a location of interest late on Thursday.

Anyone who visited the marae between January 21 at 11am to January 23 at 3pm is classed as a close contact.

The health board advised people to self-isolate, test immediately, and again on day five after being exposed to the location.

"Public Health will provide further isolation and testing requirements," they said.

Today the ministry warned that as New Zealand saw more Omicron cases, an increase in the total number of daily community cases was expected.