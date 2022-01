The Ministry of Health listed Kmart at the Okara Shopping Centre as a location of interest. Photo / John Stone.

The Ministry of Health listed Kmart at the Okara Shopping Centre as a location of interest. Photo / John Stone.

The Ministry of Health listed Kmart Whangārei on Thursday, January 13, from 4.47pm-5.30pm as a location of interest.

People are asked to self-monitor for Covid-19 symptoms for 10 days after the exposure.

If symptoms develop, people are asked to get a test and stay at home until they get their test result.

The ministry also reported a new community case in Kaitaia which is linked to a previously reported case.