Covid-19: New Northland vaccine data and testing stations

Director general of health Dr Ashley Bloomfield updating the country on the positive Sydney case yesterday. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Uncertainty has again touched New Zealand after the positive Covid-19 visitor from Sydney sent Wellington into Level 2 lockdown.

Northland District Health Board has opened extra testing stations today and Friday in Whangārei and Kerikeri.

Almost 20 per cent of Northland's population aged 16 and above has been recorded receiving at least one dose of the vaccine.

New figures from the health board show 14,635 people in Northland have received both doses of the Pfizer vaccine.

Another 29,221 people have received just one dose of the Pfizer vaccine for a total of 43,856 immunisation shots across Northland.

Of those vaccinated, most lived in the Whangārei district (55.4 per cent) and 38.8 per cent were in the Far North. The health board records 5.4 per cent of people vaccinated in the Kaipara district although said the figure was likely higher with other services also providing the vaccine.

Data showed most of those vaccinated in the north were women (58 per cent) and the largest group to have received the vaccine (43.1 per cent) were aged 60-74. Those aged 75 or older made up 24.6 per cent of those vaccinated with the number dropping off to 3.6 per cent aged 16-29 years.

A spokeswoman for the health board said it learned of the positive test for the Australian traveller through a media release from the Ministry of Health early yesterday morning. Its first step was to post information to its intranet and across social media with advice for staff who had recently travelled to Wellingtoin.

The advice included wearing a mask and to check locations of interest identified by the ministry.



For anybody feeling ill, the advice was to stay home and call Healthline on 0800 358 5453 to find out if a test was needed.