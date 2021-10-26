Covid-19 Delta outbreak: More than 50 protestors in Hīkoi stopped from entering Northland

It's understood more than 50 members of an anti-lockdown hīkoi were prevented from entering Northland at Auckland's most northern checkpoints. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Hundreds of Northlanders are set to descend on Waitangi as a part of a planned hīkoi to show the country's leaders that people want choice, not mandates.

More than 250 vehicles had amassed at Kensington Park in Whangārei on Wednesday morning to throw their support behind the Sovereign Hīkoi of Truth (SHOT) movement.

Members of the hīkoi had hoped to get to Te Tii o Waitangi for a pōwhiri at midday today, and to gather in the name of "freedom".

However, Northland's counterpart protestors were foiled at Auckland's borders by police.

Around 12 people were prevented from crossing into Tai Tokerau at the Te Hana checkpoint on State Highway 1 on Wednesday morning.

They were set to join more than 50 protestors waiting on the northern side of the same checkpoint.

Police supported by iwi liaison officers and partners from Ngāti Whātua engaged with the group, the majority of whom eventually dispersed without issue.

The Advocate understands a small number remain in Te Hana.

Further south, a convoy of 50 vehicles and about 100 people from Rotorua gathered at the Mercer checkpoint in Auckland at 11.45pm on Tuesday.

Police directed the group to a gravel area on Orams Rd to prevent them from disrupting traffic trying to pass through the busy border checkpoint.

A police spokesman said most complied except for the drivers of two protest vehicles – including a bus – who parked on SH1 and refused to move.

Overnight traffic was diverted around the vehicles and police were currently engaging with the owners in a bid to have them moved off the road.

At 2.30am, some protestors surged forward on foot from Orams Rd – blocking the southern lane of SH1.

They refused to cooperate with any requests from the authorities to clear the road and a police line was needed to move them off the highway.

The protestors remain parked up on the side of the road near the southern checkpoints with police monitoring the situation to ensure everyone's safety.

Police were "incredibly disappointed" the members of the hīkoi had chosen to take these actions.

"By carrying out non-essential travel they are putting themselves, our staff and the wider community at risk, while additional Police resources have had to be redeployed in order to monitor the movements of this group at the checkpoints."

A participant in Northland's leg of the hīkoi was blown away that hundreds of people of all ages and backgrounds had gathered in Kensington Park in support.

He rejected the claims they were anti-vaxxers and conspiracy theorists, saying he had loads of friends who were vaccinated.

For him, Wednesday's hīkoi wasn't about the vaccination divide – it was about Manaakitanga, extending love and support to others.

He wanted people to be able to have a choice rather than face mandates handed down by the country's "rulers" – "they're not leaders, there's a difference," he said.

In the 15 minutes the Advocate stood speaking to the man, a large number of passing traffic tooted their support as vehicles left the park headed for Kawakawa - where more people were expected to join the convoy.

The group came under heavy criticism yesterday from Tai Tokerau Border Control founder Hone Harawira, who described them as ''Pākehā anti-vaxxers'' trying to take over He Whakaputanga commemorations.

''There is no invitation from Waitangi Marae, no invitation from the Waitangi Treaty Grounds, no invitation from Ngāti Kawa or Ngāti Rahiri, and no invitation from Ngāpuhi,'' he said.

The hīkoi is timed to coincide with the annual He Whakaputanga commemorations, which in normal years draw large numbers of people to the campground next to Te Tii Marae.

He Whakaputanga o te Rangatiratanga o Nu Tireni (Declaration of Independence of the United Tribes of New Zealand) was signed in Waitangi on October 28, 1835, by 34 northern chiefs.