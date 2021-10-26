Covid-19 Delta outbreak: Hokianga primary school closes despite alert level 2

Rawene School has a history of caring for its community as demonstrated by its clear message during last year's Covid-19 outbreak. Photo / ​Tania Whyte

Rawene School has a history of caring for its community as demonstrated by its clear message during last year's Covid-19 outbreak. Photo / ​Tania Whyte

A close encounter with Covid has seen a primary school in the Hokianga close its doors for the week, despite being in alert level 2.

Rawene School closed on Monday following a Board of Trustees decision to prioritise the health and safety of the 75 pupils after news that the town had potentially been exposed to the virus.

Members of the public were also banned from entering school grounds while it was shut.

While none of Northland's seven confirmed Covid cases are in Rawene – they are located instead near Kaikohe and in Mangamuka – a popular cafe in the town had debuted as a location of interest.

The Boatshed Cafe was listed to have been exposed to the virus on October 20 between 8.30am to 9.30am, and again on October 22 from 10am to 10.30am.

Anyone who visited the cafe during those times was instructed to self-monitor for symptoms over a 14-day period, and to get tested and self-isolate if symptoms persisted.



It joined 10 other Northland locations across Kaikohe, Kaitaia, Kaihu, Mangamuka and Omapere.

A post on the Rawene School Facebook page indicated that the safety of the school community had been at the forefront of their decision.

"We apologise for the delay of notification of this decision, however we must take into consideration the health and safety of our tamariki, whānau and staff."

The post said hard-pack learning resources would be distributed among students who had only just returned to school on October 20 - the day after Northland's snap lockdown ended.

There were no plans to distribute digital devices for the brief time students would be learning from home.

"As there is a lengthy process to deep-clean and prepare digital devices these will not be sent home for this short time."

According to the post, the school would remain shut for the remainder of this week.

The school's principal, Karena Tamehana, declined the Advocate's request for an interview, stating she was unable to comment on the decision to the media.

Vaccinations are available in the Hokianga at the Omapere Clinic (October 27: 9am-3pm); Taheke Clinic (October 28: 9am-3pm); Rawene Hospital (October 29 and 30: 9am-1.30pm)

People are also able to undergo Covid tests at Rawene Hospital from Tuesday to Friday, 9am to 2pm.