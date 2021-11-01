Covid 19 Delta outbreak: 1 new community case in Northland

The Warehouse Whangārei is as a location of interest among other across the region. Photo / Michael Cunningham

The Warehouse Whangārei is as a location of interest among other across the region. Photo / Michael Cunningham

There is one new community case of Covid-19 in Northland today, bringing the total number of cases for the region to 13.

All of the cases are isolating at home.

"Public Health interviews continue to identify new locations of interest and we do ask people in Northland to check the ministry's locations of interest webpage regularly, which is updated throughout the day," a Ministry of Health spokesperson said.

"Testing and vaccination rates remained relatively steady over the weekend. We urge anyone in Northland who has any symptoms that could be Covid-19 to get a test," they said.

No new locations of interest have been added since yesterday.

The Ministry of Health on Sunday listed seven new locations of interest in Mangawhai, Kaiwaka and Whangārei, including The Warehouse, Countdown, Kmart, McDonald's and The ToolShed in Whangārei, Jaques Four Square Kaiwaka, Mangawhai Beach School office, among others.

Northland District Health Board have rolled out 124,062 first doses of the Covid-19 vaccine and 100,972 second doses bringing the vaccine rate up to 64.3 per cent fully vaccinated and a further 14.9 per cent partly vaccinated.

Testing stations today

-Rawene Hospital, Honey Street – open until 2pm

-Kerikeri, 1 Sammaree Place – open until 4pm

-Ōhaeawai Rugby Clubrooms – open until 5pm

-Whangārei – 20 Winger Crescent – open until 4pm

-Kaiwaka - Three Furlongs – open until 2pm

Locations of interest:

Jaques Four Square Kaiwaka, Tuesday 19 October, 8.45 am - 10.00 am The Warehouse Whangārei, Wednesday 20 October, 9.05 am - 10.15 am

Kaiwaka Food Mart, Tuesday 26 October, 7.11 am - 8.20 am

Countdown Whangārei, Whangārei Retail Centre Okara Drive, Wednesday 20 October, 10.22 am - 11.30 am

Mangawhai Beach School Office, Thursday 21 October, 1.51 pm - 2.00 pm

Kmart Whangārei, Sunday 24 October, 12.08 pm - 12.30 pm

Kmart Whangārei, Wednesday 20 October, 9.20 am - 9.55 am

Oakleigh Service Station, Wednesday 20 October, 7.50 am - 9.00 am

The ToolShed Whangārei, Wednesday 27 October, 9.23 am - 9.35 am

Flip Out Whangārei, Sunday 24 October, 8.57 am - 11.10 am

McDonalds Raumanga, Wednesday 20 October, 11.30 am - 11.45 am

Caltex Kaiwaka, Saturday 23 October, 9.09 am - 9.20 am

Four Square Kaiwaka, Thursday 21 October, 11.00 am - 11.15 am

Caltex Kaiwaka, Friday 22 October, 7.45 am - 8.00 am