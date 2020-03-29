Kelly Mccullum lifts cans of baked beans during her fitness video with Ady Mckenzie. Photo / Supplied

Mccullum, who keeps Northland police officers fit as the region's physical education officer, was a very handy rugby player and become the first women's rugby player inducted into Canada's British Columbia sports hall of fame last year.

Kelly Mccullum uses a table for a modified pressup while Ady Mckenzie takes to the floor during their online fitness video. Photo / Supplied

She is also a sport and recreation tutor at NorthTec and that is where she met Mckenzie.

Mckenzie is also an accomplished athlete having won multiple long distance running races including Auckland marathon. She now works as a fulltime firefighter based out of Whangārei station.

The duo are quick to point out the online fitness 20-minute workouts cater for various levels, from athletes to those in their 70s.

Each of the exercises have different intensity options meaning there is a level that suits most people.

From pressups, to lunges, squats, and mountain climbers the workouts can be done at your own pace. All the gear you need are cans of baked beans and milk bottles filled with water and an ability to use what is around the house like stairs.

"It's about keeping people positive. Excercise is good for mental wellbeing as well as physical," Mccullum said.

Northland's Ady Mckenzie, left, and Kelly Mccullum are injecting some positive energy via facebook in their online workouts. Photo / Supplied

"We're trying to get everyone working from home to get up and move every hour. Set a goal for yourself and get moving."

The first video was done in the kitchen with the second out on the back lawn.

Mckenzie said with their children now home from school the plan was to incorporate them into the videos so the whole whanau could keep exercising.

"Everyone stay safe. Kia kaha, we are all in this together."

They also said if anyone had any pre-existing medical conditions or was feeling unwell, do not attempt the workouts.

