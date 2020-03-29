Kelly Mccullum and Ady Mckenzie are keen to keep people positive during lockdown by putting together online fitness videos for all levels. Photo / Supplied
Two fit mums have come up with some fun fitness videos to keep everyone exercising in lockdown and all the gym equipment you need is cans of baked beans, milk bottles filled with water and a confined exercise area.
Ady Mckenzie and Kelly Mccullum have teamed up to make fitness videos, with more planned, not only to keep people active in lockdown but to add some positive energy in uncertain times.
Mccullum, who keeps Northland police officers fit as the region's physical education officer, was a very handy rugby player and become the first women's rugby player inducted into Canada's British Columbia sports hall of fame last year.
She is also a sport and recreation tutor at NorthTec and that is where she met Mckenzie.
Mckenzie is also an accomplished athlete having won multiple long distance running races including Auckland marathon. She now works as a fulltime firefighter based out of Whangārei station.
The duo are quick to point out the online fitness 20-minute workouts cater for various levels, from athletes to those in their 70s.
Each of the exercises have different intensity options meaning there is a level that suits most people.
From pressups, to lunges, squats, and mountain climbers the workouts can be done at your own pace. All the gear you need are cans of baked beans and milk bottles filled with water and an ability to use what is around the house like stairs.
"It's about keeping people positive. Excercise is good for mental wellbeing as well as physical," Mccullum said.
"We're trying to get everyone working from home to get up and move every hour. Set a goal for yourself and get moving."
The first video was done in the kitchen with the second out on the back lawn.
Mckenzie said with their children now home from school the plan was to incorporate them into the videos so the whole whanau could keep exercising.
"Everyone stay safe. Kia kaha, we are all in this together."