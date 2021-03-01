Covid 19 coronavirus: More Northland events cancelled after latest lockdown

The annual SPCA street appeal, scheduled for this week, is one of the casualties of the latest Covid 19 alert level changes.

The toll on events across the North caused by the latest cluster of Covid-19 cases in Auckland continues to mount.

Major commemorations had also been due to take place this Sunday to mark the 176th anniversary of the Battle of Ōhaeawai and the 150th anniversary of St Michael's Church, built by Māori on the site of the pā as a memorial to British war dead.

Many people had been planning to travel from Auckland to take part so the event has been cancelled. Organisers are considering a new date later in the year. The site of the bloody 1845 battle is just east of Kaikohe.

Meanwhile, Whangaroa Sport Fishing Club has postponed its annual Ladies Tournament which was to have been held on March 5-6. It will now take place in March 12-13 as long as Northland returns to alert level 1.

Houhora Big Game and Sports Fishing Club has pushed out the dates of its popular One Base Billfish and Sport Fish Tournament from March 10-13 to April 7-10 . The new briefing date is April 6.

The SPCA is disappointed to announce the cancellation of their Annual Street Appeal in towns and cities across New Zealand. Scheduled to start yesterday and continue for the entire week, the decision was made in light of the upgrade in lockdown levels over the weekend.

At Alert Level's two and three, New Zealand's largest animal welfare organisation is unable collect much-needed funds on the street due to the lockdowns' strict criteria.

Waimamaku, in South Hokianga, was to have held its Wild West Fest this Saturday. The event usually features cheese-rolling races down the main street, horses, charity collectors posing as highway robbers and a deafening shoot-out.

The event is off this weekend but the organising committee will meet this evening to consider an alternative date.

Doubtless Bay's biggest event of the year, Mangonui Waterfront Festival, attracts up to 5000 people and was to have been held this Saturday.

Coordinator Jodi Betts said the organising committee decided on Sunday to cancel the popular event due to Covid alert level 2 restrictions.

The festival's logistical challenges meant there was no postponement date.

''So, unfortunately, we'll have to wait until 2022 to celebrate the 10th anniversary.''

Betts said she was grateful to everyone who had worked hard behind the scenes to prepare the event, and had been understanding when it had to be cancelled.

In 2020 the Waterfront Festival was the last major event in Northland before Covid-19 restrictions came into force — that day cruise ship visits were banned and two days later gatherings were limited to 500 people.

''So we snuck in one year and didn't get in the next — but it will be bigger and better next year.''