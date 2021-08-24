Covid 19 coronavirus Delta outbreak: Whangārei Rangatahi Patrol encouraging people to mask up

Jason Apiata, left, and Tukaha Murray provides extra security outside Denby Dairy during Covid-19 alert level 4 lockdown. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Jason Apiata, left, and Tukaha Murray provides extra security outside Denby Dairy during Covid-19 alert level 4 lockdown. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Rangatahi Patrol is out again to help the Whangārei community during the level 4 lockdown and encouraging shoppers to mask up.

Jason Apiata, 26, and Tukaha Murray, 22, started Whangārei Rangatahi Patrols in April this year to fight and prevent crime in the region.

Since the extension of alert level 4 was announced last week, Murray and Apiata had been patrolling and providing extra security outside Tikipunga's Denby dairy and Countdown supermarket.

Apiata said they were patrolling around the town when they saw many people not wearing masks going into the dairy.

They asked the dairy owners if they'd like the Rangatahi Patrol to help out and the owners readily accepted it.

"They agreed as a lot of people just walk in and get angry at the store owners if they ask them to wear a mask."

Apiata said the owners were even more afraid to ask burly people to leave or wear a mask, which was why they decided to help.

The Whangārei bouncers, as school-going kids, used to visit Denby Dairy almost every day and maintained a good relationship with the owners.

Jason Apiata, left, and Tukaha Murray preventing people without masks from entering the dairy. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Owners of the dairy, Andrew and Ping Sha, appreciated the young men for their help.

"It is such a warm feeling when I see these boys helping us out.

"They used to come here when they were just kids. It feels good that there are people in the community who are giving back to others in need."

Murray and Apiata also helped the security guards at Tikipunga Countdown.

They turned away eight people from the Tikipunga dairy and two from Countdown on the first day of patrolling.

Murray said they had many customers who were getting angry at the security guards and Countdown workers when asked to wear a mask.

"We are just providing additional security to the dairy and Countdown workers, assuring them their safety.

"It is also to make it clear to the people who do not want to wear masks, 'if you are not wearing one, you are not entering the shop or supermarket'."

The two-man crime-fighting team also provided free masks to the customers who did not have one.

"Sometimes they point out medical conditions preventing the use of masks and we simply ask them to show a letter from their GP.

"We help out when the staff needs our help. I don't get it why people don't want to wear masks; it is for their safety and everyone else's too."