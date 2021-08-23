Covid-19 coronavirus Delta outbreak: Surviving lockdown in your bubble

Families using Lockdown to spend more time together, Onerahi Foreshore. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Northlanders worried about the extended lockdown may be wondering how to cope, but the experts say focusing on what you can control, not worrying about the future, and getting exercise will help.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern yesterday announced that New Zealand will stay in alert level 4 lockdown until at least midnight on Friday, and Auckland will stay locked down until at least midnight on Tuesday next week.

For many, the world has now shrunk to just four walls, and a Northland psychologist recommends focusing on what you are doing – here and now.

And a personal trainer says it's vital to keep active, for physical and mental wellbeing.

Kerikeri clinical psychologist Tracy Wakeford, who operates her practice MindMe, said fear, anxiety and worry are normal reactions and one cannot magically control them.

"Nor can you control the virus or the world economy. But you can control what you do – here and now. So focus on that."

Wakeford said human beings had an amazing ability to think about future events.

"'Thinking ahead' means we can anticipate obstacles or problems and it gives us the opportunity to plan solutions. When it helps us to achieve our goals, 'thinking ahead' can be helpful.

"For example, hand washing and social distancing are helpful things that we can decide to do in order to prevent the spread of the virus.

"However, worrying is a way of 'thinking ahead' that often leaves us feeling anxious or apprehensive. When we worry excessively, we often think about worst-case scenarios and feel that we won't be able to cope."

Wakeford said although there was an element of familiarity with lockdown, this could be crippling for a lot of people, especially businesses that had just been overcoming last year's lockdown.

Kerikeri clinical psychologist Tracy Wakeford, who operates her practice MindMe. Photo / Supplied

She listed four major tips on how to overcome stress during lockdown - don't consume excess alcohol, eat as healthily as possible, maintain physical activity and get plenty of sleep.

''Covid-19 has raised additional challenges. The lockdown and restrictions on household movement increase the likelihood of interpersonal conflict, from disharmony and drinking in front of children to interpersonal violence, child or elder abuse.

"Heavy use of alcohol increases the risk of acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS), compromises the immune function, and increases the likelihood of injury.''

Wakeford advised a balanced diet could benefit both physical and psychological health.

"Eating behaviour is influenced by what we know and what we can do (capability); the people around us and our physical environment (opportunity); and our beliefs, what we want, how we see ourselves, how we regulate our emotions, and our habits (motivation).

"Diet and nutrients play an important role in immune function. Lockdown places people at risk of social isolation, and there is evidence that loneliness is a significant risk factor of malnutrition. Moreover, food is often used as a coping strategy for dealing with stressful events, negative mood, and boredom, known as emotional eating."

Covid-related changes such as self-isolation might have increased sedentary behaviour, alcohol consumption, poor dietary behaviour and screen time, all of which had the potential to disrupt sleep directly, said Wakeford.

"Indirectly, changes in these behaviours can impact both the biological drive to sleep and the human body clock, making sleep more easily disrupted. Good sleep hygiene can help both physical and psychological health."

Whangārei Heads Manaia fitness owner and personal trainer Adam Lothian said one of the most important things during lockdown was to try and increase individual movements.

Members of the public out for a walk during Level 4 Lockdown, walking the Loop, Hatea River in the background, everyone was sticking to the rules. Photo / Michael Cunningham

"When you are locked down inside your bubble, a lot of the time will be spent sitting, sleeping or eating. A lot of the change can occur just by getting up and moving.

"When you work in an office, normally you'd be moving for a good portion of the day, whereas in lockdown you will be home not moving at all. That is a huge number of calories you are not burning.

"Try to increase even your non-exercise activities by simply moving. If you can do some exercises, that will obviously help as well."

Lothian said there were plenty of exercises to do with bodyweight and advised contacting a gym or expert in case of doubt.

"In this day and age there are a lot of options online, professionals can write a personal programme for you depending on what you have access to at home. There are plenty of online classes that you can sign up for. If you are active physically, you feel good mentally."