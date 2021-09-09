Covid 19 coronavirus Delta outbreak: Northland local body leaders get jabbed, urge others to do the same

Whangārei mayor Sheryl Mai gets her second Covid-19 vaccination from Ngati Hine Health Trust's Covid-19 response nurse Marlene Sexton on Wednesday. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Susan Botting is the Local Democracy Reporter for Northland

Northland's local government leaders are stepping up to get Covid-19 vaccinated, and are urging others to do the same.

At least 70 per cent of the 42 local body politicians in the region are either fully vaccinated, have had one dose or have booked in to do so.

Far North mayor John Carter was the first, getting the jab in May.

He said it was important people got vaccinated for themselves, their families and their communities.

All Far North District Council (FNDC) councillors are fully vaccinated, have had one dose or are on the brink of doing so.

Kaipara mayor Dr Jason Smith had his first Covid-19 vaccination jab in Dargaville on September 1, after waiting until his age category opened.

"We need all our leaders on deck," Smith said.

"Drop your shoulder and lean in. Prevention is better than cure," Smith said to Northlanders.

Whangārei mayor Sheryl Mai got her second jab on Wednesday.

She said it was important civic leaders served as role models.

Northland Regional Council (NRC) chair Penny Smart is booked for her first vaccination on Monday.

Seventy per cent of the region's local government politicians responded to vaccination inquiries.

Tai Tokerau local government politicians' vaccination venues include marae, pop-up iwi vaccination providers' clinics, halls, medical practices, Northland Events Centre, Kioreroa Rd Whangārei drive-through clinic and pharmacy, as well as the Kaitāia and Whangārei hospitals.

Of those who responded, the fully vaccinated were: FNDC - John Carter, David Clendon, Mate Radich, Kelly Stratford, John Vujcich; Kaipara District Council (KPC) - Karen Joyce-Paki, Mark Vincent, Peter Wethey; Whangārei District Council (WDC) - Sheryl Mai, Gavin Benney, Ken Couper, Shelley Deeming, Phil Halse, Greg Innes, Carol Peters, Simon Reid; NRC - Colin "Toss" Kitchen.

KDC's Joyce-Paki (Ngāpuhi) said vaccination was important.

"Sadly, statistics show Māori are 50 per cent more likely to die from Covid-19 than Pākehā," Joyce-Paki said.

Kaipara mayor Dr Jason Smith gets his first vaccination in Dargaville.

FNDC's Moko Tepania (Te Rarawa/Ngāti Kahu ki Whangaroa) said: "I'm doing what I can to protect my whakapapa and those around me. Living in times of uncertainty, surrounded, by whānau living with life-threatening health issues, it [vaccination] is the right choice for me.

"Kia kaha, karawhiua and be a doer. I encourage all Northlanders to get vaccinated to help our rohe stay safe in this pandemic."

Tepania was planning to get his first vaccination at Te Hauora o Ngāpuhi Kaikohe this week.

FNDC's Mate Radich (Ngāti Kahu) was fully vaccinated in July at the Ngāi Takoto marae in Kaimaumau.

"Everyone has to be vaccinated, Māori and Pasifika in particular as they're more vulnerable," Radich said.

NRC's Colin "Toss" Kitchen, a Northland District Health Board member and longtime Far North volunteer firefighter, called on Northlanders to make the vaccination effort.

"Please consider getting vaccinated sooner rather than later," Kitchen said.

"As an emergency worker (volunteer firefighter) I, along with my fellow firefighters, am constantly facing situations that may put us more at risk of contracting the virus than others."

FNDC deputy mayor Ann Court had her first vaccination in Kerikeri on Saturday. She had been booked for August 18 when the Government stopped vaccinations due to lockdown starting.

"The team of five million is not team of 4,999,999 and me," Court said.

WDC's Gavin Benney said vaccination helped towards avoiding further lockdowns.

"It's really important for the community to get vaccinated to avoid further lockdowns which have had a massive effect on our businesses," Benney said.

KDC deputy mayor Anna Curnow said vaccination was vital in a Covid-19 world.

"We can't sustain lockdowns every time there is an outbreak so must look to vaccinations. If we are to protect our most vulnerable, which now definitely includes children as well as our older people, we must try to stop or reduce the spread," Curnow said.

KDC's Eryn Wilson-Collins is booked in for her first dose this month, now her age group is eligible.

"There is a lot of misinformation being passed around the internet about the vaccine. I strongly suggest everyone checks the sources of any information they see," Wilson-Collins said.